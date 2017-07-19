The suspect is believed to have been driving the car when Sidney Jahn, of Kirkland, fell out of the vehicle on Interstate 405.

An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with the fatal fall from a BMW that left another 18-year-old dead on Monday.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the suspect is believed to have been driving the car when Sidney Jahn, of Kirkland, fell out of the vehicle on Interstate 405 near Northeast 85th Street in Kirkland.

Witnesses told Patrol investigators that the gray BMW was traveling southbound on I-405 in an erratic manner with what appeared to be a passenger hanging partially out of a window.

“The BMW then drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the guardrail, which caused the passenger that was hanging out to fall out of the vehicle,” Johnson said in a news statement released Wednesday.

Witnesses also said the BMW stopped and two men got out but then “ran back to the car and left the scene.”

“WSP detectives were able to identify the individual that was driving the vehicle and at approximately 5 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday) this subject turned themselves in to detectives,” the statement said.

The car was found parked in front of the Juanita View Apartments in Kirkland after police received a tip from someone who claimed they wanted to speak to police about the accident but never showed up.

The 18-year-old suspected driver has been booked into King County Jail on investigation of vehicular homicide and felony hit and run.