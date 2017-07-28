The U.S. Equal Opportunity Employment Commission sued Taylor Shellfish, alleging that mechanic Jeremy Daniels faced demeaning comments and stereotypes about his race from the first week of employment.

One of the nation’s largest producers of shellfish has agreed to settle allegations of racial harassment against a black maintenance mechanic for $160,000.

The U.S. Equal Opportunity Employment Commission sued Taylor Shellfish last September, alleging that mechanic Jeremy Daniels faced demeaning comments and stereotypes about his race from the first week of employment at the company’s Samish Bay Farm in Washington state.

The lawsuit also claimed that his supervisor retaliated against Daniels by assigning him less desirable jobs, screaming profanities at him and writing him up for insubordination.

Taylor Shellfish, which is based in Shelton, Mason County, will pay Daniels $160,000 and adopt new training and policies to prevent such harassment.

The settlement was approved in Seattle on Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Richard Jones.