Police didn’t say what the threats entailed, when they occurred or the motivation behind them.
Police have arrested a Tacoma man for allegedly making electronic threats against Seattle’s mayor.
Seattle police said Friday that detectives arrested a 62-year-old man Thursday night for threats against Mayor Ed Murray.
Police say detectives developed the suspect’s identity during their investigation and say they consulted with the King County Prosecutor’s Office before making the arrest.
Police say the man was arrested without incident and booked into King County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
No further information was immediately available.
