Tacoma police said services for Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez will be at the Tacoma Dome and will be open to the public. A time has not yet been announced.

Gutierrez, 45, who joined the department in 1999, was shot Wednesday as he went into a Tacoma home. He died in surgery.

Authorities shot and killed Bruce R. Johnson, 38, early Thursday after the suspected gunman barricaded himself in a house for hours.

On Saturday, Gutierrez’s body was moved with honors to a Lakewood funeral home.