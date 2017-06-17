The 1994 Jeep Wrangler fell about 1,000 feet, and the man inside it was killed.

One person is dead and another is awaiting airlift after a crash near Mount Rainier National Park, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Fire crews were dispatched to the crash at the Evans Creek Off-Road Vehicle Park, near the Mowich Lake Road entrance to the park, about 5 p.m.

According to sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer:

A 1994 Jeep Wrangler went off a cliff, falling about 1,000 feet, and the man inside it was killed.

About 600 feet down the cliff, a woman is critically injured. Search and rescue crews and firefighters are attempting a high-angle rescue.

Deputies are unsure what led up to the Jeep going over the cliff.

Airlift crews are planning to meet medics at Wilkeson Elementary School.