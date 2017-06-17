The 1994 Jeep Wrangler fell about 1,000 feet, and the man inside it was killed.
One person is dead and another is awaiting airlift after a crash near Mount Rainier National Park, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Fire crews were dispatched to the crash at the Evans Creek Off-Road Vehicle Park, near the Mowich Lake Road entrance to the park, about 5 p.m.
According to sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer:
A 1994 Jeep Wrangler went off a cliff, falling about 1,000 feet, and the man inside it was killed.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in bid to become major grocer
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- 2-year-old thinks Seattle bride is a real-life princess -- and the photos go viral
- Seattle’s mega-commuters: We spend more time than ever traveling to work | FYI Guy
- Dramatic video shows Boeing’s two new flight-test airplanes showing off WATCH
About 600 feet down the cliff, a woman is critically injured. Search and rescue crews and firefighters are attempting a high-angle rescue.
Deputies are unsure what led up to the Jeep going over the cliff.
Airlift crews are planning to meet medics at Wilkeson Elementary School.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.