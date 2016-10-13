Ferry officials are suggesting that people plan for delayed or canceled ferry service by taking the Kingston to Edmonds ferry or the Fauntleroy to Southworth route.

A suspicious package left at the ferry terminal on Bainbridge Island has caused officials to evacuate the terminal, delay sailings to and from the island and has employees planning alternate routes for commuters this evening as they also prepare for a possible storm.

According to posts on the Washington State Ferries’ (WSF) Twitter account, service was disrupted around 2:30 p.m. Thursday when a backpack was found at the terminal.

All sailings will be delayed until bomb technicians from the Washington State Patrol investigate, according to a spokesman with the Washington State Patrol.

Earlier in the day, ferry spokesman Ian Sterling had said WSF officials were busy trying to prepare for the possibility of a big storm in the area.