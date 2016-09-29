The Washington State Patrol’s bomb squad has been called in to examine the suspicious device.

Three buildings on the North Campus of Edmonds Community College were evacuated Thursday morning as a precaution after a suspicious package was seen in a car.

According to an alert on the college’s webpage, students are being advised to stay clear of the Clearview, Olympic, and Maltby buildings, which are north of the main campus.

Lynnwood police spokesman Sgt. Sean Doty tells lynnwoodtoday.com that detectives with the Mill Creek Police Department were doing a search of vehicle when they spotted the device.

“Out of an abundance of caution, authorities have contacted the (Washington State Patrol) bomb squad to evaluate the device,” Doty said.