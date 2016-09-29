The Washington State Patrol’s bomb squad has been called in to examine the suspicious device.
Three buildings on the North Campus of Edmonds Community College were evacuated Thursday morning as a precaution after a suspicious package was seen in a car.
According to an alert on the college’s webpage, students are being advised to stay clear of the Clearview, Olympic, and Maltby buildings, which are north of the main campus.
Lynnwood police spokesman Sgt. Sean Doty tells lynnwoodtoday.com that detectives with the Mill Creek Police Department were doing a search of vehicle when they spotted the device.
“Out of an abundance of caution, authorities have contacted the (Washington State Patrol) bomb squad to evaluate the device,” Doty said.
Most Read Stories
- New dad, on way to see baby, shot dead after road-rage incident, family says
- Seattle proposes more density for some neighborhoods, releases maps
- Seahawks should sit Russell Wilson vs. Jets | Larry Stone
- DEA moves to ban kratom, frustrating both scientists and users
- Police think there might be more to road-rage killing of young dad in Federal Way
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.