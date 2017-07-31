This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Two women were killed and the male suspect is in critical condition from a self-inflected gunshot wound after Lacey police say he led them on a chase Monday night through Thurston County.

Police were dispatched to Sunset View Estates off Yelm Highway in Lacey just before 5 p.m. after gunshots were reported. A police commander reported two women were found dead in a home. One of them was the suspect’s estranged partner who had a protection order against him, said Lacey police Commander Chris Ward said. The other woman was her mother.

After trying to flee by car, the suspect fired shots again just before 5:15 p.m. near the Olympia auto mall. Police did not return fire because there were children in the car, but officers were able to box the man in on Carriage Drive Southwest in Olympia, he said. The man shot himself.

Two children, ages roughly 3 and 12 years old, were in the car at the time, the commander said, but they were not injured. It’s unclear whose children they are.

The Olympian contributed to this story.