One of the largest eclipse festivals in the West is unfolding in Oregon on a remote tract of ponderosa- pine forest that is a gathering site for people from more than 70 countries.

The Oregon Eclipse 2017 festival, organized by more than dozen different groups, is expected to draw 30,000 people or more for a mix of music, yoga, dance, meditation and art. “In honor in honor and recognition of this cosmic cycle, all stages festival wide will go silent and close” as the eclipse unfolds.

The Big Summit Prairie festival site is on private land surrounded by the Ochoco National forest, and includes a lake available for a cooling dip.

People are a tightly packed into dusty camping sites, but organizers have worked hard to turn the private ranch site into a kind of small city with streets laid out in a grid and water and other essential services, including a toilet system that will turn human waste into fertilizer.

Last week, as the festival first opened, there was a massive snarl of traffic backed up for miles along a winding mountain road.

But the roads were largely free of traffic on a Sunday morning visit.