Local NewsPhoto & Video Summer giggles Originally published July 19, 2017 at 6:31 pm Ruby Barrera, 8, right, and her 5-year-old brother, Isaiah, enjoy the water features at Seattle’s Jefferson Park on Wednesday afternoon. The youngsters were there with their mother. There is a chance of rain in Seattle on Thursday, but a sunny weekend is expected. (Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times) There is a chance of rain in Seattle on Thursday, but a sunny weekend is expected. Share story By Ellen M. Banner Seattle Times staff photographer Ellen M. Banner View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryButterflies flourish at Woodland Park garden Previous StoryQ&A: As health-care debate rages, consumers ask, ‘What about me?’
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.