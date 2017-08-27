Local NewsPhoto & Video Strolling, paddling at sunny Magnuson Park Originally published August 27, 2017 at 7:44 pm As temperatures continue in the 80s, sunbathers relax at Seattle’s Magnuson Park beach on Tuesday. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times) It is a relaxed scene recently at Magnuson Park's beach area in either sun or shade. Share story By Ken Lambert Seattle Times staff photographer Ken Lambert Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryState Patrol moves to evaluate protocol in crashes Previous StoryOne person arrested in camping protest at Olympia’s Watershed Park
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.