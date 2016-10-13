The crash snarled traffic in the area late Thursday. The person, whose age and gender are unknown, will be formally identified by the King County Medical Examiner's Office.

One person died late Thursday in a crash on Interstate 5 at Mercer Street in Seattle, according to Washington State Patrol spokesman Trooper Rick Johnson. The incident remains under investigation.

A semitruck rolled over in the roadway’s express lanes, he reported on Twitter. Circumstances that led up to the fatal crash were not immediately known. The incident occurred sometime before 10:15 p.m., according to the city’s 911 call sheet.

The Seattle Fire Department, as well as state transportation officials, responded.

Authorities temporarily blocked a stretch of the interstate to investigate. The closure caused traffic gridlock in the area.

No further details were immediately available.