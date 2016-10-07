Sketched Oct. 5, 2016

It’s that time of the year again when I prepare for seasonal affective disorder to kick in by finding a naturally therapeutic place to sketch. That’s why I recently visited Kubota Garden in the Rainier Beach neighborhood. It is considered one of the best locations in the Seattle area to watch the fall colors.

There I strolled around ponds, waterfalls and meandering paths and took a mini-hike up its mountainside before stumbling upon the subject of my sketch. The Moon Bridge, as it is known, invites a moment of reflection. According to the self-guided tour map I picked at the entrance of the park, it symbolizes the difficulty of living a good life. “Hard to walk up and hard to walk down.”

The vision for Kubota Garden belongs to the late Fujitaro Kubota, a Japanese immigrant who spent decades to transform a logged off swampland into what is now a 20-acre, public world-class landscape. If you go, you may also find the visit to be a good antidote against the fall blues.