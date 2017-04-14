A Washington State Patrol vehicle was struck in a crash on Interstate 5.
A Washington State Patrol trooper and another person were taken to the hospital in a crash this morning on Interstate 5 in Fife, authorities said.
The extent of the injuries was not immediately available. Trooper Brooke Bova, an agency spokesperson, said in a tweet that the trooper would be evaluated at the hospital.
Three vehicles were involved, according to South King Fire and Rescue.
This story will be updated.
