A Washington State Patrol vehicle was struck in a crash on Interstate 5.

A Washington State Patrol trooper and another person were taken to the hospital in a crash this morning on Interstate 5 in Fife, authorities said.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately available. Trooper Brooke Bova, an agency spokesperson, said in a tweet that the trooper would be evaluated at the hospital.

Three vehicles were involved, according to South King Fire and Rescue.

This story will be updated.