A Washington State Patrol vehicle was struck in a crash on Interstate 5.

A Washington State Patrol trooper and another person were taken to a hospital after a crash this morning on Interstate 5 in Fife, authorities said.

Trooper Brooke Bova, an agency spokesperson, said the trooper was in his car during a traffic stop when he was hit from behind and suffered injuries to the face and neck. The trooper was still being evaluated at the hospital, she said.

She later tweeted that the trooper suffered cuts to the face and had neck and back pain, but was “in good spirits.”

Three vehicles were involved, according to South King Fire and Rescue.

This story will be updated.