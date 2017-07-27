The unfair-labor-practices complaint contends Sheriff John Urquhart and his associates tried to intimidate a high-ranking deputy challenging him in the November election and threatened to “destroy” any commander who publicly supported her.

A state labor-relations board found Thursday that allegations laid out in a union complaint contending widespread misconduct against King County Sheriff John Urquhart and two top associates can proceed to a formal hearing.

As part of its preliminary ruling, the Public Employees Relations Commission (PERC) ordered King County to formally respond to each allegation raised in the sweeping complaint filed last month by the union representing the sheriff’s office’s high-ranking commanders.

“Assuming for purposes of this preliminary ruling that all of the facts alleged in the complaint are true and provable, it appears that unfair labor practice violations could be found,” Jessica Bradley, a PERC Unfair Labor Practices manager, concluded in the review. “The complaint states causes of action for further case processing.”

The unfair-labor-practices complaint — filed in June by the Puget Sound Police Managers Assocation representing nine majors and 21 captains — contends Urquhart and his associates tried to intimidate a high-ranking deputy challenging him in the November election and threatened to “destroy” any sheriff’s commander who publicly supported her.

The complaint also contends Urquhart has repeatedly lied in public statements; that he blatantly bullies and retaliates against those who complain about his conduct; and that he has used underlings to spy on the union’s meetings, among other allegations.

Urquhart has roundly denied the allegations, dismissing them as politically-motivated lies generated by a few captains supporting his opponent, Maj. Mitzi Johanknecht.

“Good, I am looking forward to a full hearing,” Urquhart said in an emailed statement in response to the PERC ruling. “KCSO captains are paid very well, up to over $145,000 per year. I expect them to work for that pay. Their leadership would rather file frivolous claims and bargain in bad faith.”

In her preliminary findings, Bradley accepted all of the union’s allegations for further review, grouping them into potential “interference” and “refusal to bargain” violations.

“We’re basically greenlighted to go to a hearing on everything,” said Jim Cline, a Seattle attorney representing the commanders’ union. “That reinforces our belief that we’re on target — that all of these could be violations. Now, we have to back it up and prove it at the hearing.”

King County has 21 days to formally answer each allegation by admitting, denying or explaining them. A hearing examiner then will be assigned to hear the case.