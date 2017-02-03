It’s unclear if the nonunion employees who received the extra pay will have to give the money back.

The Port of Seattle illegally gave out nearly $5 million in raises to hundreds of employees about a year ago, a state audit has concluded.

Kathleen Cooper, a spokeswoman for the state auditor’s office, said her team was conducting a routine accountability review of the Port when it discovered questionable payments to 642 nonunion employees, about one-third of the Port’s staff, that totaled $4.7 million.

The auditors concluded the payments violated two parts of the state constitution because they were given for work that had already been performed and were not tied to specific performance standards or goals.

The Port’s $385 million operating budget, used to pay employees, is partially funded with taxpayer money.

The audit recommends the Port fix the problems by setting up programs to make sure this doesn’t happen again and to launch a legal review to figure out how to remedy the illegal payments. It’s unclear if the money would be taken back from the employees.

If the Port doesn’t correct the problems, the issues could be forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office for potential prosecution.

The Port has until Tuesday to respond to the auditor’s initial findings, and then the state will release its full report, as soon as next week. Because the audit isn’t finished, key details on the investigation remain unclear.

Port leaders said they would provide a response later Friday afternoon.

The exact nature of the illegal payments is unclear — neither auditor nor Port officials provided clarity.

However, the Port approved a one-time lump-sum pay increase of 7 percent to all nonunion employees, effective at the end of 2015. It also bumped up the official workweek for nonunion employees to 40 hours per week, increasing their paychecks, among other changes. The idea was to help attract and retain employees and to put them on a more even playing field with union workers.

Then-CEO Ted Fick and his human resources team proposed the pay increase plan, and it was enthusiastically and unanimously supported by the five-member elected Port commission in December 2015.

Fick resigned on Wednesday, the same day the state auditor presented its initial findings to Port staff, although his departure was not revealed until Thursday. Fick was on leave when the auditors briefed Port officials, and neither Port nor auditor staff members said whether his departure was related to the audit. Fick’s attorney declined to comment.

One source at the Port said everyone in charge, including commissioners and the Port’s legal team, shared the blame on the illegal payments. The audit does not single out Fick or anyone specifically for wrongdoing.

The Port has a history of problems uncovered by audits. In 2007, the state auditor blasted the Port for lax management of construction projects, which wasted $97 million in taxpayer money and left the agency vulnerable to waste, fraud and abuse. And a year ago, an internal Port audit found poor management of dispatch and taxi services led cabs to underpay the Port, prompting an $880,000 settlement.