Local NewsPhoto & Video ‘Star Wars’ troopers march to museum Originally published October 2, 2016 at 6:37 pm Three men who promote interest in “Star Wars” dress appropriately for a visit to EMP Museum. Share story By Johnny AndrewsSeattle Times staff photographer Johnny Andrews Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.