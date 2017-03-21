The closure is due to high water levels fueled by a very wet winter.

SPOKANE — Spokane Mayor David Condon has declared an emergency closing of the raging Spokane River through the city because of high water levels fueled by a very wet winter.

The National Weather Service predicts the river will likely crest Tuesday night at nearly 43,000 cubic feet per second. Water levels are expected to remain above flood stage into next week.

Condon wants people to stay out of the fast and cold river.

Several streets near the river are closed because of high water. The Spokane Parks Department also closed the pedestrian bridges in Riverfront Park because of safety concerns.

Spokane last experienced major flooding in 1997.