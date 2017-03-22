On Saturday, Seattle’s Space Needle will go dark to join the Earth Hour movement, which was organized by the World Wildlife Fund.

Seattle’s skyline will lose the luster of its famous beacon Saturday when the lights go out at the Space Needle.

The tower will join prominent landmarks throughout the world going dark at 8:30 p.m. for Earth Hour, an annual event organized by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to support action on climate change.

Seven other Seattle buildings plan to darken their facades, too, according to the WWF. They include

• 1201 Third Avenue (formerly known as the Washington Mutual Building)

• KeyArena

• Museum of Pop Culture

• Pacific Science Center

• Showbox at the Market

• Showbox SoDo

• University of Washington Tower

The WWF is organizing musicians to stream performances on Facebook Live during the rally using #EarthHourLive.