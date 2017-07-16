No injuries were reported in the fire, and crews don’t think anyone was inside the warehouse when they responded.

A two-alarm fire burned through a vacant warehouse in southeast Seattle early Sunday morning, spewing heavy smoke into a nearby residential neighborhood.

Firefighters responded just after 5:05 a.m. to the structure fire in the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue, just south of Interstate 90, initially to a report that there was a fire inside a building, fire department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said. But as soon as crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames and called in for extra firefighters.

They fought the fire defensively from outside the building, since it wasn’t safe to enter, Tinsley said. A video posted to the fire department’s Twitter feed showed flames and black smoke shooting up from above the building’s roof.

No one was injured in the fire and crews think the building was vacant, Tinsley said. It doesn’t appear anyone was inside, and a cause has yet to be determined.

Tinsley said people living in the area, north of Beacon Hill, were asked to shut their windows after the fire was reported. The warehouse is right next to several blocks of single-family homes.

“There was a lot of heavy smoke in the area,” Tinsley said. You “could see smoke from a lot of areas in the city.”

In all, 10 engine companies, five ladder trucks and additional crews were able to mostly extinguish the blaze, but they could remain on scene through the afternoon putting out spot fires.