Two Snohomish County fire district commissioners have issued written apologies for remarks made earlier this month about hiring cheap Mexican labor.

David Chan and Bob Meador both sent written letters to the Snohomish County Fire District 1, which were then forwarded this week to all district employees. The two agreed at a packed public meeting March 21 to offer a written public apology, in addition to receiving a written reprimand and being required to attend diversity training. A videotape of their remarks became public and was sent to district administrators and the media.

The written apologies came after two meetings during which fellow commissioners, district firefighters and the public criticized their conduct. Meador and Chan both initially voted against their own discipline.

“I apologize for the insensitive and hurtful comments I made,” wrote Chan, an accountant and business consultant who has served as a commissioner for the past 12 years. Chan said that he regretted not accepting a reprimand at the first commission meeting that took up the issue on March 17, but said he was not fully aware of the contents of the videotape that caught him and Meador joking during a break in a March 7 board meeting.

“Further review of the videotape and consideration of the many emails I received from citizens made me realize just how much pain and suffering my comments had caused,” Chan wrote.

Meador, a former Lynnwood fire chief, wrote in his apology, “I regret unintentionally denigrating anybody or any group of people by what I said.” He added that he has the highest regard for the work ethic of all Mexican Americans and hoped that more of them could be added to the fire district’s workforce.

Both Chan and Meador initially refused to accept any discipline, with Chan complaining that the gallows had been built before the accused had ever heard the charges. Meador also protested what he viewed as the lack of due process and said that the pair, like employees, should be subject to progressive discipline and not be given the death penalty for a first offense.

Both said they would not resign.

The controversy exposed the district’s governing board to unaccustomed scrutiny. District firefighters have been without a contract for two years. The district has had three different chiefs in the past year, and the interim human-services director resigned earlier this month citing the over-involvement of the commission in the agency’s day-to-day operations.

The fire district serves Edmonds, Brier, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated South Snohomish County.