EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County has been dismissed from a lawsuit filed by those harmed in the deadly Oso mudslide in 2014.
The (Everett) Herald reports that plaintiffs’ attorneys signed paperwork Wednesday agreeing to the dismissal but reserved their right to appeal.
The plaintiffs are trying to prove that the defendants contributed to the catastrophe either from action or inaction.
The case is still active against the state and the Grandy Lake Forest Association timber company. A trial is set to begin next month.
Forty-three people died and dozens of homes were destroyed on March 22, 2014, when the hill collapsed.
