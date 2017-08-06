67-year-old woman, in the U.S. from South Korea for just two days -- and wearing zebra-striped pants -- went for a walk early this morning and may be lost

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 67-year-old woman who went for walk in Bothell early this morning and hasn’t returned yet.

Kim Jeongsoon is from South Korea, and doesn’t speak English, said Lt. Monte Beaton. She arrived two days ago to visit family members, and isn’t familiar with the area.

“We think she just got turned around,” Beaton said. “We have don’t have any reason to believe anything nefarious is going on.”

Kim left the family home, at 15722 36 Ave. SE at about 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

She was wearing long black-and-white zebra print pants, and has short, curly hair.

Snohomish County Search and Rescue is assisting with the hunt.

Anyone with information should call 911.