Local NewsPhoto & Video Snack time at Lincoln Park Originally published January 31, 2017 at 9:08 pmUpdated January 31, 2017 at 9:43 pm Snack time at Lincoln ParkBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries SAM lobby welcomes ‘Middle Fork’ sculpture Beloved artist, youth mentor Brent McDonald remembered in mural Photos: Protest at Westlake Park in Seattle over Trump’s immigration ban Related Stories Seattle police resorting to force less often, but racial disparity consistent, report shows Texas votes to change science lessons challenging evolution Share story By Ellen M. BannerSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Seattle police resorting to force less often, but racial disparity consistent, report shows February 1, 2017 Texas votes to change science lessons challenging evolution February 1, 2017 Massive lava stream exploding into ocean in Hawaii February 1, 2017 Rep. Jayapal, other Democrats demand answers on Trump refugee order February 1, 2017 More Photo Galleries SAM lobby welcomes ‘Middle Fork’ sculpture Beloved artist, youth mentor Brent McDonald remembered in mural Photos: Protest at Westlake Park in Seattle over Trump’s immigration ban Ellen M. Banner View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryHarvard scholars: Travel ban deprives US of best, brightest Previous StorySeattle U. student leader resigns to help others lacking legal status, like him
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.