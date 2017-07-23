Police have made an arrest in connection with a smoky fire that closed down the Alaskan Way Viaduct and the Battery Street tunnel Sunday afternoon.

The fire engulfed a nearby homeless encampment and officers arrested a man who witnesses said set the fire, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The Seattle Department of Transportation will be inspecting the underside of the viaduct in the area to see if there was any structural damage caused by the heat.

The smoky fire in downtown Seattle clogged traffic and closed both the Battery Street tunnel and the Alaska Way viaduct for more than an hour Sunday afternoon, according to fire and transportation officials.

Smoke poured from the mouth of the tunnel as firefighters sought a source for the blaze. What initially was reported as a car fire was later said by fire officials to be a brush fire. Whichever, it resulted in a large turnout by firefighters, who poured water onto the blaze from atop the viaduct.

No injuries were reported and the northbound lanes were reopened around 4:30 p.m. The fire was reported at 3:30 p.m. at 1950 Alaska Way.