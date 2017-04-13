The pilot was the only person aboard the small plane, according to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue.

The pilot was injured in the crash of a small plane Thursday morning in Spanaway, Pierce County.

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue says firefighters removed the pilot from the wreckage, according to a tweet. The man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered cuts to his face and fractures to the lower extremities, according to KOMO-TV.

He was conscious and alert when firefighters arrived, the TV station said.

The plane crashed in the 200 block of 192nd Street East, near the Spanaway Airport.

The plane apparently crashed shortly after taking off from the airport, KOMO reported. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department described the aircraft as an ultralight plane.