A small plane crashed on the Olympic Peninsula near Brinnon Sunday afternoon, injuring two people on board, the Washington Department of Transportation reported.

The occupants, whose names had not been released Sunday, each suffered minor injuries, WSDOT spokeswoman Barbara LaBoe said. Rescue crews were still working to reach the plane shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, she added.

“They’re injured, but the injuries are not life threatening,” LaBoe said. “The focus right now is getting them out and getting them some medical attention.”

The crash apparently occurred shortly before 4 p.m., when another aircraft’s occupant reported hearing a mayday call. An emergency locator beacon signal was also received about the same time, WSDOT reported.

The Washington Air Search and Rescue and a US Navy helicopter crew out of Whidbey Island searched for the downed plane. It was spotted sometime after 6 p.m., LaBoe said.