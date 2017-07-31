The Seattle Fire Department reported that all occupants of the plane made it safely to shore.
A small-plane crash was reported Monday afternoon off the shore near West Seattle, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
No injuries were reported, and all occupants of the plane made it to shore.
The U.S. Coast Guard and Seattle police also responded to the scene near the 6000 block of Beach Drive Southwest.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.