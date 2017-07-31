The Seattle Fire Department reported that all occupants of the plane made it safely to shore.

A small-plane crash was reported Monday afternoon off the shore near West Seattle, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, and all occupants of the plane made it to shore.

Avoid south end of Beach Drive – no outlets near plane crash scene& it's only one lane each way. https://t.co/nm4RhPqDCT (WSB reader photo) pic.twitter.com/vHxegT19r8 — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 31, 2017

No injuries reported from small plane crash bear 600 blk of Beach dr SW. Occupants safely on shore. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) July 31, 2017

The U.S. Coast Guard and Seattle police also responded to the scene near the 6000 block of Beach Drive Southwest.