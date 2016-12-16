Sketched Dec. 13, 2016

The Sounders MLS Cup march and rally on Tuesday was no Super Bowl celebration. (Remember February 2014?)

Instead of bulky military trucks and monstrous amphibious vehicles that made players hard to approach, four little trolley buses escorted by cops on bikes carried the soccer stars from Westlake Park to Seattle Center.

But having a smaller-scale affair is what made the experience special for me. Thousands still attended, yet it felt like being with a bunch of friends, cheering and chanting under the bluest sky you’ve ever seen. Thank you, Sounders!