State transportation officials shut it down Friday night in an abundance of caution due to possible land movement.

The state Department of Transportation closed Highway 530 on Friday night between Oso and Arlington in Snohomish County due to a potential landslide near Skaglund Hill at milepost 36.

WSDOT spokesman Travis Phelps said Department of Natural Resources crews were in the area, noticed landslide movement and called transportation officials around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The roadway was closed out of an abundance of caution since it was too dark and rainy for road crews to inspect the hillside, Phelps said. A minimal amount of debris made it onto the roadway, he said.

The possible slide is on the southern side of the Stillaguamish Valley. A devastating landslide near Oso in 2014 that killed 43 people was on the valley’s northern side, about a mile away from Highway 530.