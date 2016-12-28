A Bellingham man was skiing out of bounds when he reportedly set off an avalanche near White Pass.
BELLINGHAM — Officials say a Bellingham man has died in an avalanche near White Pass Ski Area south of Mount Rainier.
The Bellingham Herald reports 31-year-old Adam Roberts was skiing out of bounds with a friend Tuesday evening when he triggered an avalanche.
White Pass Ski Area spokeswoman Kathleen Goyette confirmed his death Wednesday, saying people at the ski area had known him since he was young and that he was an experienced outdoors enthusiast.
Roberts was originally from the town of Randle west of White Pass.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
- The 4 best special occasion restaurants for the Seattle area
- ‘Star Wars’ actor Carrie Fisher, known for acerbic comic flair, dies at 60
Goyette said she didn’t know details of the rescue attempt, but said members of the ski patrol found Roberts in five to six feet of snow.
A Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputy declined to provide details of the incident until after an autopsy and coroner’s report was complete.