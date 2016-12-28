A Bellingham man was skiing out of bounds when he reportedly set off an avalanche near White Pass.

BELLINGHAM — Officials say a Bellingham man has died in an avalanche near White Pass Ski Area south of Mount Rainier.

The Bellingham Herald reports 31-year-old Adam Roberts was skiing out of bounds with a friend Tuesday evening when he triggered an avalanche.

White Pass Ski Area spokeswoman Kathleen Goyette confirmed his death Wednesday, saying people at the ski area had known him since he was young and that he was an experienced outdoors enthusiast.

Roberts was originally from the town of Randle west of White Pass.

Goyette said she didn’t know details of the rescue attempt, but said members of the ski patrol found Roberts in five to six feet of snow.

A Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputy declined to provide details of the incident until after an autopsy and coroner’s report was complete.