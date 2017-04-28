There’s a silver lining to our chilly, rainy spring weather: Tulips are still in bloom at the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

Our chilly, rainy spring weather has a silver lining: tulips are still in bloom at the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. The two main festival venues, RoozenGaarde and Tulip Town, are extending their open dates through Sunday, May 7, with loads of colorful blooms in their fields and display gardens.

The Festival’s official end date is still April 30 for all other events except the two main display gardens. The Tulip Festival Office in Mount Vernon with information, maps and guides about the festival and other local attractions, is open through Saturday, May 6.

For visitors needing information on May 7, the Mount Vernon Visitor Center next door to the Tulip Festival Office is open daily.