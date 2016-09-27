Sketched Sept. 26, 2016

Three days after five people were killed by a gunman inside Cascade Mall in Burlington, an impromptu memorial for the victims shined brightly by the east entrance of the shopping center Monday afternoon.

The scene couldn’t have been any more warm and colorful. Red and blue balloons billowed over the green landscaping surrounding the mall sign. People still wearing their summer clothes came by with flowers and signed posters with messages of condolence and hope. Among the candles and tributes, I spotted a white teddy bear wearing a black ribbon.

When tragedy strikes, it’s important to express sorrow in a way that people can see. Memorials like this help a community come together.