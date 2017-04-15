A car driven by Chyna Thomas, 22, was traveling south near 288th Street in Federal Way around 5 a.m. Saturday when it drifted off the road.

Chyna Thomas, the 22-year-old sister of NBA star Isaiah Thomas, died Saturday in a one-car crash on Interstate 5 in Federal Way.

Thomas’ car was traveling south near South 288th Street in Federal Way around 5 a.m. when it went off the road, landed atop a highway barrier and slammed into a pole, according to the Washington State Patrol. Thomas, who was from Tacoma, was not wearing a seat belt.

According to The (Tacoma) News Tribune, Chyna Thomas’ Facebook page profile lists her as a package handler for Federal Express and a former student at Tacoma’s School of the Arts.

The News Tribune reported that witnesses said the car seemed to be proceeding normally but, as State Patrol spokesman Nick King said, “all of a sudden, it started to drift very casually onto the left shoulder.”

Isaiah Thomas grew up in Tacoma and played basketball at Curtis Senior High School before playing for the University of Washington and the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are scheduled for a playoff game Sunday against the Chicago Bulls.

The Celtics organization sent out a tweet Saturday: “We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas. The thoughts & prayers of the entire organization are with Isaiah & his family.”