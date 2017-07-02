An Amtrak passenger train has derailed near Steliacoom. There are no reports of injuries

No one appears to have been injured when an Amtrak passenger train derailed on Sunday afternoon in Steilacoom, near Chambers Bay, the Pierce County Sheriff’s office is reporting.

Photos posted on Twitter showed that the the train appeared to have derailed while it was crossing a narrow stretch of land bordering the water, just before a bridge.

Photographs posted on local media show the front of the train crumpled against the bridge.

The train operates on tracks own by the Burlington Northern-San Francisco railway. BNSF spokesman Gus Melonas confirmed the derailment but had no other information. He was en route to the scene.

The sheriff’s office tweeted that it was sending boats and a dive team, but there was no indication that any of the passengers went into the water.

Steilacoom is just south of Tacoma, and the train tracks run alongside south Puget Sound.