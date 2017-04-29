Bellevue’s Kelsey Creek Farm drew an appreciative crowd for its annual sheepshearing event Saturday. Whether the sheep were appreciative is another question, but at least they’ll be cooler as temperatures rise.
Bellevue’s Kelsey Creek Farm drew an appreciative crowd for its annual sheepshearing event Saturday. Whether the sheep were appreciative is another question, but at least they’ll be cooler as temperatures rise.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.