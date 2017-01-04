Officials did not find sewage contamination in any of the businesses but closed them to investigate.

Seattle health officials have closed four restaurants and a Dollar Tree store in the city’s University District after inspectors found sewage under their building.

The restaurants — Thai Thom, Seadle House, Garam Masala and Aladdin Gyro Restaurant — and the Dollar Tree, all along University Way Northeast, closed Tuesday for Public Health – Seattle & King County to launch an investigation, according to department spokesman James Apa.

He said officials did not find sewage contamination in any of the businesses, adding “in order to not add to the sewage-leak problem, we’ve suspended all their activity.”

Officials will allow the businesses to reopen once the sewage issue is resolved, Apa said. It’s unclear how long that process will take.

“Can’t say how long it’ll be because we need to get to the source of the problem to address it,” he said.

No further details on the closures were available.