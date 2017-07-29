Every year since 1985 the Phillips and Wesson families have assembled a homelike scene to watch the annual Seafair Torchlight Parade as it moves south on Fourth Avenue.

It’s the best seat in the house.

Way better than a folding chair set up and secured with “caution” tape.

Every year since 1985 the Phillips and Wesson families have assembled a homelike scene to watch the annual Seafair Torchlight Parade as it moves south on Fourth Avenue.

For two decades they’ve build an elaborate living room and kitchen in the same spot near Bell Street. Couches and carpets, tables and chairs, a grill, a refrigerator and microwave, a sink and even a ceiling fan are arranged beginning at 7 a.m.

Electricity comes from a friend’s business next to the setup.

In the evening they’ll prepare hamburgers and hot dogs as dozens of family members and friends come to the temporary home that will vanish by midnight.