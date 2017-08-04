While U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions raises concerns, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said the U.S. attorney general is relying on “incomplete, inaccurate and out-of-date information” about the state’s pot regulations.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he’s disappointed with a letter from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions about the state’s efforts to regulate marijuana.

In a letter dated July 24, Sessions pointed out to Ferguson and Gov. Jay Inslee that a 2013 Justice Department memo interpreted as clearing the way for states to regulate marijuana did not preclude federal prosecution. Sessions also highlighted a 2016 report from a federally-funded drug-enforcement organization that raised questions about how effectively the state is controlling the industry.

Sessions asked Ferguson and Inslee to provide information about how they’re addressing the issues raised in the report.

In a written statement Friday, Ferguson said the U.S. attorney general’s letter relies on “incomplete, inaccurate and out-of-date information” about Washington’s marijuana regulations. He added that “any action from the Department of Justice short of allowing our well-regulated, voter-approved system to continue is unacceptable.”

In a separate statement, Inslee said the state would have a more detailed response in the coming days and that he looks forward to speaking with Sessions “to make sure he fully understands everything our state is doing to accomplish our shared goals.”

Inslee said he was proud of the state’s work to implement legalization. He added, “While Washington has been successful in creating a tightly regulated market place and generating needed revenue for the state, challenges do remain. Most importantly marijuana remains a Schedule 1 controlled substance by the federal government. This determination affects all aspects of our state systems, from banking to research to consumer safety. ”