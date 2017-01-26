It isn’t just a free meal, it’s a chance to socialize and learn new things at the weekly seniors lunch at Somali Community Services in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood.

Every Wednesday, Somali Community Services of Seattle in Rainier Beach hosts lunch for seniors in their community to socialize, get a free meal and participate in different workshops.

Director Sarah Farah said the lunch program has been a hit since it started in 2002. “That’s a day that they cannot wait for, the whole week,” said Farah.

Their workshop this week, about personal safety, was courtesy of local nonprofit Seattle Neighborhood Group. They passed out loud keychain whistles and emergency information cards in Somali and Amharic, and did a presentation about how to prevent becoming a victim of crime while out in the community.

Badria Ahmed, a caregiver for Ahmed Ali, 98, the most senior member in attendance that day, appreciated the presentation, as she recounted a scary encounter on a recent trip to the grocery store with her client.

An agitated man, who appeared to be under the influence, approached them and got in her face. Scared, she ran, and encouraged Ali to come with her. “He don’t want to run, he want to hit him,” Ahmed laughed. A security guard noticed her distress and came to her aid. “I was so scared that day,” she said.

“It’s not just about you,” said Michael Neguse, a program coordinator for Seattle Neighborhood Group.” “You have to call 911 when you see something.”

The presentation ended with a review on how to call 911 and be connected with an interpreter by saying “Somali” or identifying the language that they speak.

Next week, same time, they have a fitting for shoes for people with diabetes.