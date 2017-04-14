A student and the bus driver were hurt. Their injuries are not life-threatening, authorities said.

A semitruck and a bus filled with children collided Friday morning near Colville, Stevens County.

One student and the bus driver were transported to a hospital with injuries.

The student was injured by flying glass, said Trooper Jeff Sevigney, a Washington State Patrol spokesman. The student’s injuries were relatively minor, he said.

Sevigney did not know the nature of the bus driver’s injuries, but said they were not life-threatening. About 25 children were on the bus, and others were treated at the scene. They’ve been reunited with their parents, Sevigney said.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 395 and Williams Lake Road, Sevigney said.

“Early indications — the bus failed to yield at the intersection and pulled out in front of the semi,” said Sevigney said.

He said the semitruck was traveling at highway speed.

“It certainly could have been worse,” Sevigney said. “The roadway will remain closed for some time as we get it cleaned up and do our investigation.”