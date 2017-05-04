The deal, according to a fellow inmate, was this: William Sharples Jr. wanted to hire someone to kill a child he molested — and in exchange, the killer would get a truck.
A Sedro-Woolley man who pleaded guilty to trying to hire someone to kill a child he molested was sentenced Wednesday in Skagit County Superior Court to 20 years in prison.
William Sharples Jr. pleaded guilty March 23 to solicitation to commit first-degree murder and first-degree child molestation.
The 51-year-old tried to arrange the killing in May 2016 through a fellow inmate in the Skagit County Jail, where Sharples was being held on the molestation charge, documents state.
According to court documents, authorities were alerted by the fellow inmate, who told investigators he met Sharples in the jail’s infirmary.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Video: Pilot, passenger walked away from dramatic Mukilteo plane crash WATCH
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- Man without a country: Revered theater director has to prove he belongs | Danny Westneat
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
The inmate said Sharples reportedly asked if he would be willing to kill the victim in Sharples’ molestation case and another person in exchange for the title to a truck Sharples told the inmate was worth at least $10,000.
Investigators felt the inmate’s report was credible because the inmate knew details of Sharples’ molestation case and about his personal history, documents state.
Recordings of conversations between the inmate and Sharples reportedly indicate the two discussed how the killing should be done and ways to get rid of the bodies.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.