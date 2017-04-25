The city’s construction boom has turned downtown streets into a crazy-quilt of lumpy asphalt, steel plates, gashes and craters that test not only our patience, but our transmissions, our bike wheels, our fillings and our bra straps, writes columnist Nicole Brodeur.

Pothole Palooza? Sigh.

I would be more excited and grateful about last week’s start of the citywide road-repair program if it was all we needed. If Seattle streets merely required a little fill-in here and there. Get the mayor in a hard hat, gather the cameras around, dump some asphalt and hand Hizzoner a smoother.

There ya go, people. Problem solved. Where to next?

In truth, the city’s construction boom has turned Seattle downtown streets into a crazy-quilt of lumpy asphalt, steel plates, gashes and craters that test not only our patience, but our transmissions, our bike wheels, our fillings and our bra straps.

We are a city under siege.

Consider: The last tally by the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA) found a record 68 buildings — $4.4 billion worth of construction — underway at once. That’s about four times as much development as occurred in 2010, when $1.2 billion in projects were under construction at year-end.

Making matters worse, Seattle has received 45 inches of rain since Oct. 1. Last Wednesday marked the 140th day of measurable precipitation since that day. The water gets in, the cold freezes the water, the trucks and buses rattle over, and boom: The asphalt caves in.

For a while it was smoother sailing to take the freeway past the downtown mess.

But that option is over. The Washington State Department of Transportation just announced the start of its repaving of the most heavily trafficked stretch of Northbound Interstate 5. It will take three years to cover 22 miles. That will be hell, no doubt, but worth it — in somebody else’s lifetime.

So we’re left with “Pothole Palooza,” which sounds more like a competition at the Georgetown Carnival than a formal repair of city streets that have more gashes in them than the tables at a whittling convention.

In my dreams, I see a Seattle-style Paul Bunyan (long bib of a beard, earbuds tuned to “S-Town”) standing atop Queen Anne Hill with an asphalt mixer the size of the moon. One tip, and the stuff pours through the streets like melted chocolate, filling every crack and crater, evening out every camber.

Keep dreaming, says the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

They have something called a Right-of-Way Opening and Restoration Rule, which was updated in January ”to make sure that restoration work is in line with current best management practices, and other laws and regulations,” according to SDOT spokesman Norm Mah.

January? That’s long after the boom began, and after many big projects had already done their damage. I’d say better late than never, but I wouldn’t mean it. Once again, City Hall can’t keep up.

There’s a lot in the city rules about Seattle pavement inventory, rigid pavement and flexible pavement, stone block and permeable pavement. But my eyes landed on one key paragraph:

“Anyone making an opening in the street right-of-way under a permit or any other authority is responsible for permanently restoring the street right-of-way according to this Rule. The permittee or contractor must absorb all costs or reimburse SDOT for costs incurred resulting from maintenance or restoration of street openings under SMC section 15.32.160.”

SDOT has also “recently” stepped up its Project Coordination and Construction Office, which coordinates and sequences projects in dense construction areas “to reduce impacts to the traveling public,” Mah said. “Ideally, the road would only be torn up once, with the deepest utility or construction work going first and the pavement work coming in last.”

SDOT performs inspections at the start of the work, periodically during construction, and when work is complete “to ensure that any damaged infrastructure is appropriately identified and restored.”

It is “fairly easy” to identify damage within construction sites and require the contractor or developer to repair it, Mah said.

“However, when damage occurs outside of the construction area, it is more difficult to determine the responsibility,” he said. “And the further away from the construction site, the more difficult it is to determine cause.”

With all due respect, are you blind? How hard can it be to see a spanking new building and not connect it to the spackled street it sits on?

How hard can it be? See that half-finished building that held up traffic for two months on Stewart Street? See it? You think it might have something to do with the two-inch lip I have to get over to make a left turn onto Boren, or the tooth-rattling road beside it?

The city already dropped the ball in collecting $3 million from a developer for affordable housing. So I’m not confident in its ability to force all the others to leave city streets as they found them — or better.

Somewhere on our way to Boomtown, our cars, bikes, soles — and souls — have bottomed out. Developers and their pals in City Hall need to take their eyes off the sky, see the mess they’ve made and fix it.