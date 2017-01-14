The Seattle Wedding Show continues 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Washington State Convention Center.

The Seattle Wedding Show runs through Sunday at the Washington State Convention Center in downtown Seattle. Scores of vendors are on hand, including bakeries, bridal boutiques, caterers, disc jockeys, florists, jewelers, photographers and others. Two fashion shows take place on Sunday. For information: http://www.weddingshow.com.

Among the multitude of offerings is a photo booth, available for rent, equipped with a green screen that can liven up wedding shoots with the likes of Godzilla.