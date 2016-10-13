Meteorologists warn the Seattle region could see its most powerful storm in 10 years on Saturday. “It’s been awhile,” said the National Weather Service’s Jeff Michalski.

After a stretch of heavy rain and wind, meteorologists are warning of extreme conditions Saturday when the remnants of a Pacific typhoon could rip through the region.

“It’ll certainly be the biggest windstorm we’ve had recently,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Michalski of Saturday’s forecast. “The last really widespread event was December of 2006,” the fatal Hanukkah Eve windstorm that left a million customers without power.

As of late Thursday, the latest forecast models for Saturday showed a good chance of the system moving northeast across the Olympic Peninsula and into the Puget Sound region. In that scenario, the Seattle area could see wind gusts as high as 70 mph, forecasters said. Wind speeds, they said, would likely peak Saturday evening.

“It’s been awhile; it’s been almost 10 years since we’ve had a significant storm,” Michalski said. “We certainly could get power outages and tree damage, but really it’s the protection of life and property” that warrants concern.

Weather-service meteorologist Danny Mercer said forecasters were closely watching the fast-moving storm, formed from remnants of Typhoon Songda, as it rides the jet stream toward the West Coast. Meteorologists said they will have a better handle on the storm’s tracking on Friday.

Following Thursday’s wet and windy weather, meteorologists said heavy rain would continue into Friday, along with a chance of fierce winds in the early afternoon. Rainfall, at least in the form of showers, is likely every day through next Thursday, according to the weather service’s seven-day forecast for Seattle.

The region Thursday braced for widespread power outages and damage from fallen trees. As of late Thursday, forecasters expected the high winds to pick up after midnight.

Puget Sound Energy responded to some scattered outages late Thursday, for instance, in the South Bay area of Olympia, where about 3,000 customers lost power.

Officials urged preparation, such as identifying an interior room in homes and businesses for shelter. Seattle Mayor Ed Murray held a Thursday evening news conference to announce the opening of an additional 100 shelter beds for the homeless Saturday and Sunday night at Seattle Center Fisher Pavilion due to the storm.

“I can definitely understand why people are, perhaps, scared with these strong winds,” Michalski said. “It wasn’t too long ago we had a death in Seattle,” he added, referencing the death of Eric Medalle in March when a massive evergreen tree collapsed on his vehicle in Seward Park.

Sound Transit and King County Metro Transit advised commuters to sign up for email and text alerts with service changes after Thursday’s rains snarled traffic. Also, follow @kcmetrobus and @SoundTransit on Twitter for live updates.

Puget Sound Energy spokesman Ray Lane also emphasized storm-preparation tips: stock emergency kits, food, water, batteries, flashlights and radios. Keep mobile phones charged. Avoid using candles. Also, never approach or touch a downed power line or anything in contact with the wire.

“Hopefully, we won’t get into the high numbers,” he said of expected outages. “Even if you are lucky enough to not lose power ” on Thursday, he added, “There’s storm two.”

For live weather information, the National Weather Service posts watches and warnings for Western Washington at www.wrh.noaa.gov/sew/.

Also, follow the agency’s Seattle branch on Twitter at @NWSSeattle.