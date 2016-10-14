Here's a weekly round-up of news from The Seattle Times' local news partners.

Seattle is one of the few cities to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which the Seattle City Council replaced Columbus Day with in 2014. Another Puget Sound area city has done the same. At Monday’s Lynnwood City Council meeting the council proclaimed Oct. 10 Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The Seattle Globalist covered the celebration in Seattle, and has a beautiful photo essay from the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center and a march through downtown.

The storms sweeping across Western Washington today and this weekend make for perfect reading and library weather. Looking for a long read while waiting out the storms? Check out the South Seattle Emerald’s profile of Columbia City’s Darryl Smith, who founded Columbia City Beatwalk and served as deputy mayor of community in former Mayor Mike McGinn’s administration. The Seattle Public Library’s blog, Shelf Talk, has a post about the magic of discovery.

Halloween is near, which means there are many choices for families looking to get into the spooky spirit. Seattle’s Child has a round-up of pumpkin patches around the Puget Sound region, and the MagnoliaVoice has details about kid-friendly Halloween movies at the Magnolia Library. In the mood for a scare? The Nightmare at Beaver Lake opens Friday night. The outdoor haunted house in Sammamish leads people along a spooky mile-long path through the woods surrounding Beaver Lake.

Rain or shine, you can count on Seattleites talking, debating and complaining about traffic and transit. A healthy transit system helps make cities, especially expensive cities like Seattle, more manageable for lower-income residents. Lisa Nikolau at the Humanosphere writes about a new transit systems study and the urban poor.

Another important piece to the transportation puzzle is bikes. The riding experience from the Roosevelt and Ravenna neighborhoods south will soon improve. The Seattle Bike Blog has the latest on the southbound Roosevelt bike lane that opens Nov. 5. The protected bike lane runs along Roosevelt Way Northeast from Northeast 65th Street to the University Bridge.