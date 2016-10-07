A weekly round-up of news from The Seattle Times' local news partners.

The high cost of housing and homelessness were two issues consistently being written about this week by our local news partners.

Neighborhoods from Seattle to Snoqualmie are feeling the pressure of high housing prices and are searching for solutions. Greenlake has long been a much desired address. The Seattle Greenlaker looks at the cost of housing in Tangletown and Greenlake and has some advice for potential sellers. The expensive cost of housing isn’t contained to Seattle. The Sno-Valley Star wrote earlier this week about the lack of affordable housing in the Snoqualmie Valley, especially in North Bend and city of Snoqualmie.

There are many reasons for the Seattle area’s expensive real estate. The effect of Chinese property investment has received a lot of press the past couple of years. Katherine Jinyi Li at the Seattle Globalist took a look at Chinese international students and their influence on real estate.

My Ballard and Capitol Hill Seattle Blog both have stories about events to help the homeless. Sunday is the Dick’s Drive-In Change for Charity Walk-A-Thon. My Ballard interviews the two Ballardites who started the event. CHSB writes about the “Spare Change” forum on Oct. 20. The forum was organized to help Capitol Hill residents help the homeless.

In this week’s 5th Estate podcast from the South Seattle Emerald, Marcus Harrison Green and Hanna Brooks talk about a letter Seattle Councilmember Tim Burgess wrote about homelessness, Nate Parker and the movie “Birth of a Nation” and Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s campaign.

The weekend is here and there is fun to be had. What better way to spend a fall day than drinking fresh hopped beer. Seattle Beer News has the lowdown on where to enjoy this delicious seasonal brew.