The nonprofit, anti-poverty group RESULTS and the International Society of Political Psychology each recently recognized his work.

Longtime Seattle Times columnist Jerry Large has won two awards for his coverage of poverty and race, among other issues.

Most recently, the anti-poverty, nonprofit group RESULTS announced he won the 2017 Cameron Duncan Media Award. RESULTS gives the award annually to a journalist who demonstrates outstanding reporting on issues related to poverty. The award is named in honor of Cameron Duncan, a former associate executive director of RESULTS who devoted his life to fighting poverty.

Large accepted the award during a ceremony on July 23 at the RESULTS International Conference in Washington, D.C.

“We are so fortunate to have Jerry as a prominent local voice,” Willie Dickerson, a RESULTS advocate who nominated him for this award, said in a news release. “He uses his column to bring attention to issues that are often overlooked.”

RESULTS Executive Director Joanne Carter agreed, calling Large’s work “exceptional.”

“In his column, Jerry thoughtfully explores the way inequality and poverty are interwoven with so many other crucial issues, both in the United States and around the world,” she said in the release. “We are thrilled that we could honor him with this award.”

Large also recently received the Noel Markwell Media award from the International Society of Political Psychology, an international, interdisciplinary organization devoted to the scientific and scholarly study of political psychology.

The annual award goes to “someone in the media whose work best reflects the purposes and the spirit of the International Society of Political Psychology … to any institution, journalist, or other media source that demonstrates concern for the political psychological factors that are central to” our scientific and scholarly mission.

Large accepted the award in Edinburgh, Scotland.

A New Mexico native, he has worked at The Seattle Times in various reporting and editorial roles since 1981. His columns, which appear in print every Monday and Thursday, focus on a range of issues, including race, inequality, social justice, and poverty.